BJP objects new secretariat design of Telangana

BJP strongly objects to the ever-growing unilateralism of CM KCR in making crucial decisions in the state, without any consultation with opposition party floor leaders or opposition party's presidents.

Party Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement on Thursday said BJP strongly condemns the unilateral confirmation and passing of new secretariet building designs without taking opposition parties into confidence, in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM KCR.

In a parliamentary democracy, it's a tradition and best practice to involve opposition parties while making decisions which have far reaching impact on a state. It gives opportunity for the opposition parties to put forward voice of the people and extend advice to the government.

BJP believes, the new secretariat building design resembles Nizam era architecture, it looks more like a mosque than a state government administrative building he said.

BJP wonders why CM KCR want to regress 500 years backwards to build a foriegn ruler inspired architecture for a modern secretariat building !

KCR is indulging in building his personal political legacy & muslim appeasement, when he builds this completely unwarranted secretariat building, spending over 400 crores of public exchequer, while demolishing an existing functional secretariat building.

Modern state government administrative buildings are built keeping in view of functional requirements. Telangana State Secretariat building must reflect the current generation, contemporary Indian architecture and aspirations of a free Telangana State in the Indian union, than representing enslaved era of a foriegn oppressor Nizam.

BJP rejects the new secretariat building design and demands CM KCR, to convene an immediate all party meeting to discuss alternate designs, he added.