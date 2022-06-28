BJP policy Jumla Ya Hamla: KTR

New Delhi: The TRS has finally decided to sail with other opposition parties and support the candidature of former TMC leader Yashwant Sinha. This does not mean that TRS will be part of any front.

According to TRS working president K T Rama Rao, this support has limited purpose. It is to tell the BJP that its attitude of "Jumla Nahi Tho Hamla," will not work. Talking to the media in New Delhi, KTR said, TRS is not part of any front but will support and vote for Yashwant Sinha.

At the same time, he sought to make it clear that the TRS has nothing in person against the NDA's presidential candidate Dr Draupadi Murmu. By putting up an ST candidate, BJP was trying to cover up its failure of having done nothing for the STs. "This is another Jumla," he said.

"If BJP was pro tribals, it should start the tribal university and hand over the seven mandals of Telangana which were transferred to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh and increase reservations for STs," he said.

The TRS is for the welfare of all sections but at the same time it needs to play its role in protecting democracy as well.

"Who knows a revolt among people against BJP's dictatorial rule would begin from Telangana itself under the leadership of KCR," he said.

Lashing at BJP, KTR said it had mastered the art of toppling the governments wherever it was not in power and the political turmoil in Maharashtra was the latest example of their machinations. "So far it has toppled eight governments," he said.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP was spreading false information that it has been funding the state liberally. He said since all the top leaders would converge in Hyderabad for the national executive, let the BJP publish a white paper on how much was the tax contribution of Telangana to the central pool and what was the devolution. "If they can prove that they had given even one rupee more than what the state had contributed in the form of taxes, I will resign from the government," he said.