BJP prepared an action plan under Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan

BJP prepared an action plan under Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan
BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent about Rs 3 lakh crore in the last eight years on various welfare schemes...

BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent about Rs 3 lakh crore in the last eight years on various welfare schemes benefitting farmers, poor, petty vendors, women and other sections of people in Telangana- TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP prepared an action plan under Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan from May 30 to June 30 to reach every village and every home in Telangana to create awareness about various central schemes implemented by the BJP government at the centre in the last nine years.

