BJP president alleges political intimidation in Makthal suicide

The BJP has demanded immediate action against those responsible for the suicide of Erukala Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate contesting the sixth ward in Makthal Municipality, Narayanpet district.

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao expressed deep shock over the incident, alleging that Mahadevappa, a member of the Scheduled Tribes community, was driven to take his own life due to harassment and intimidation by local Congress leaders acting under the direction of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rao, who rushed to Makthal to console the bereaved family, said Mahadevappa was confident of winning the election but was subjected to relentless pressure and threats. “His wife has clearly stated that ruling party leaders instilled fear and harassed them. Despite her testimony, the police altered the FIR, taking advantage of her lack of education. This is a grave injustice,” Rao charged.

The BJP leader accused the police of acting like workers of the ruling party and warned of serious consequences if they failed to uphold the law. He demanded that the District SP immediately visit the scene, conduct a fair inquiry, and correct the false FIR. Rao also called for a post-mortem examination and urged the Human Rights Commission to intervene.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, holding the Congress government responsible for the circumstances leading to the tragedy. He condemned what he described as “intimidation politics”. Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman also spoke on the matter, urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond, noting that he often carries the Constitution book but remains silent on such incidents.

The BJP has announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to Mahadevappa’s family and pledged to stand by them until justice is delivered. Rao emphasised that the party will continue to fight until those responsible are punished and the false FIR is rectified.

“This is not just an attack on one candidate, but a grave injustice to the entire ST community. The Congress party’s biased politics have crossed all limits. We demand immediate suspension of the police officers involved and stern action against those responsible,” Rao declared.

The incident has sparked outrage among BJP cadres, who accuse the ruling Congress of resorting to intimidation tactics to suppress opposition candidates in the municipal elections. The party has vowed to escalate its protest until accountability is ensured.