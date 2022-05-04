BJP president Nadda to join Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra

Mahbubnagar: BJP national president JP Nadda is expected take part in the 22nd day of Praja Sangrama Padayatra led by BJP State president Bandi Sajay Kumar in Mahbubnagar on Thursday. Later, he will address a big public meeting to be held at MVS College Ground in the district.

While informing this, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay said that with the visit of national BJP president Nadda, the Praja Sangrama Yatra will get its renewed vigour and the BJP activists and cadres will get further activated and get the much needed boost to face the ruling TRS party in the State.

He said that Nadda will highlight the Central government's schemes and how the TRS government is not implementing it for the welfare of the people. He said KCR has fooled the farmers and even after enacting the Delhi Dharna drama, KCR is not fulfilling his promise of buying the paddy and set up the paddy procurement centres adequately.

"Because of the wrong policies of the Telangana government, the farmers, the youth and the poor labourers are suffering a lot. We are urging the people that change will be possible only with the BJP government and asking them to give BJP a chance to serve the people in the next elections," said Bandi Sanjay.