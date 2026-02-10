BJP Protest in over its Maktal municipality candidate’s Suicide

The BJP held a protest over suicide of its candidate Mahadevappa in Maktal Municipality of Narayanpet district. A large gathering of party leaders and activists assembled at the DGP office in Hyderabad, where police attempted to disperse them.

During the clash, a scuffle erupted between BJP activists and police, causing tension. Khairatabad DCP Shilpavalli was knocked over in the melee. The protesters chanted slogans demanding strict action against those responsible for Mahadevappa’s death.