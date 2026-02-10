  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

BJP Protest in over its Maktal municipality candidate’s Suicide

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 1:31 PM IST
BJP Protest in over its Maktal municipality candidate’s Suicide
X

The BJP held a protest over suicide of its candidate Mahadevappa in Maktal Municipality of Narayanpet district. A large gathering of party leaders and activists assembled at the DGP office in Hyderabad, where police attempted to disperse them.

During the clash, a scuffle erupted between BJP activists and police, causing tension. Khairatabad DCP Shilpavalli was knocked over in the melee. The protesters chanted slogans demanding strict action against those responsible for Mahadevappa’s death.

Tags

BJP ProtestHyderabadCandidate Suicide CasePolice–Protester ClashDemand for JusticeNarayanpetPolitical TensionsTelangana
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

SIP inflows hit Rs 31,000 crore in Jan, 7.4 million new accounts opened

SIP inflows hit Rs 31,000 crore in Jan, 7.4 million new accounts opened

National News

More
Share it
X