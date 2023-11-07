BJP releases 32-page chargesheet against BRS govt

Hyderabad: The BJP on Monday released a 32-page chargesheet against the 10-year rule of the BRS, listing the government's failed promises and corruption.

At a joint media conference, State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, Madhya Pradesh in-charge and chargesheet committee chairman P Muralidhar Rao released the chargesheet of corruption, omissions and commissions.

They said corruption has reached new heights after the State formation under the government. “Sand mafia, granite mafia, land mafia, drug mafia, liquor mafia are all linked with BRS leaders in one way or the other.

”The prestigious programme, Mission Bhagiratha, has been marred with several corruption issues. Money was looted by painting the old water head tanks with new colours. Similarly, the much-hyped Kaleshwaram project, aimed to provide irrigation for one crore acres has also been filled with total corruption in the name of redesigning.

The cost was escalated from Rs. 40,000 crore to Rs. 1.4 lakh crore. The contract was awarded to their near and dear. Bribes were collected from them by the CM’s family members, the chargesheet alleged. It recalled that in the last 10 years BRS MLAs, MLCs and leaders are taking their share in the ‘Kalyan Laxmi’ scheme, double bedroom houses and industries.

It quoted media reports saying “Chief Minister himself has accepted that MLAs are collecting 30% commission in the Dalit Bandhu.” It also pointed out investigation agencies report that K Kavitha, the daughter of KCR, was involved in the Delhi liquor scam. The Dharani portal among others and the regime have become synonymous with corruption.

The chargesheet listed how farmers and dalits were cheated; also how tribals were let down by not delivering promised Podu lands. Also BCs were fooled by not delivering on KCR's promise of Rs 25,000-crore allocation to their welfare.