BJP resorting to communal politics to gain power: KTR

Khammam: IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday came down heavily on both the BJP and the Congress parties. He inaugurated several development works in Khammam. Speaking on the occasion, the IT Minister asked the youth to observe the communal hatred spread by the opposition just to gain votes and come to power.

He said that communal hatred in India has now become a talk of discussion in the world.

He informed that the 25 crore Muslim community people had staged protest all over India after the Friday prayers and questioned who was behind such communal hatred that led to protest by the Muslim brothers. He said that opposition really cares about the society then they should think about the villages and towns that do not access to power, water supply, road and other things instead of spreading hatred. He said that the development will take place only when we work and support each other.

The Minister KTR recalled that the financial situation of India and China was same in1987. But after 35 years, the China's financial status stands at 16 trillion dollars and India stands at 3 trillion dollars only. He stated that China took it challenge and competed with countries that are well developed in terms of welfare schemes for the people, welfare schemes for the country but India stood behind as it busy in fighting due to religion and caste issues. He said that no God has asked to fight among each other for their sake.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the TRS government has developed the State since 8 years in many aspects, he said.

He stated that development works worth Rs 100 cores inaugurated by me is a testament on how the State is being developed.

Khammam corporation has bagged first place in finest corporation in terms of development in the State, he informed.

Opposition parties are resorting to cheap and malicious tricks to degrade the government and misguide the people in the State for their political gains, he lamented.

The lakes and reservoirs are filled with the fore thinking of CM KCR for the sake of the farmers in the State, KTR said.

The TRS government has succeeded in eradicating the water issues in the State, he added.

The farmers who are happy with the works done by the CM KCR are now terming his initials as K for 'Kalavulu, C for 'Cheruvulu' and R for 'Reservoirs', KTR recalled.

The Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes both in villages and towns & cities is a huge success with the development works carried out the government under this scheme, IT Minister informed.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, KTR Stated that the country and State had suffered losses for more than 60 years but still the Congress is asking for another chance to destroy the State completely, KTR said.

Referring to BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments on digging the masjids and madrasas, KTR condemned the remarks and challenged to dig for the development works.

The State government has given amount Rs 365797 crores to the Centre since eight years but it has given only 168000 crores to the state since eight years, KTR stated.

Our State funds are being used for the development works of States and added that the Telangana people are happy to contribute in the development of other States.

Both BJP and Congress MPs from the State has failed to become the voice of people in the Parliament, he opined.

Rs 7300 crores allocated for the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme to provide best infrastructure in government schools on par with private ones, he said.