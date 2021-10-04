BJP ruining farmers' lives: Congress

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday fired salvos on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and over killing of four farmers by hitting them with Central Minister's son convoy in UP.

On Monday, the Congress leaders took part in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrest protest organized by party town president Gummala Mohan Reddy in Nalgonda.

As a part of protest, Congress workers burnt effigy of UP CM Yogi and raised slogans against BJP anti- farmers' policies. Speaking on this occasion, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi when she tried to meet and console the victim farmers family members. .

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in his address, said that there is no assurance to farmers from new farm laws brought by the Modi government.

Earlier, Farmers faced a lot of problems to get MSP for their farm produce and added that new farm laws will make farmers' lives miserable. In view of this, the farmers are opposing the laws across the country.

Both the leaders demanded the arrest of Minister and his son as a justice to the bereaved family members.

They also demanded the suspension of the Yogi government based on his dictatorial rule.

Both the leaders listed out what Gandhi family did in the interest of the country.

District Congress President Shankar Nayak, local Municipal Floor Leader Burri Srinivas Reddy, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah , councilors , party local leaders and party workers participated in the protests.