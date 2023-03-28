BJP scared of BRS: Jagadish Reddy

Bibi Nagar( Yadadri-Bhongir): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy called upon the BRS leaders to make the party an unstoppable force.

He appealed to the pink party ranks to move ahead with the pink flag to stir the hearts of the opposition.

He participated as the chief guest at the BRS Athmiya Sammelanam held at Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhongir district on Monday.

ZP Chairman Aliminati Sandeep Reddy, local MLA P Shekhar Reddy, Goli Praneetha Pingal Reddy, Sudhakar Goud, mandal party president R Srinivas, Sarpanch Bhagyalakshmi Srinivas and others participated in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jagdish Reddy said that Modi and the gang are scared of the BRS. At the same time, the chapter of the Congress party is over, he added.

He accused the BJP of hatching conspiracies to damage the self-esteem of CM KCR by slapping cases on MLC Kavitha and criticising KTR.

The BJP leaders are trembling because of the fear that there will be a rebellion in the BJP-ruled States as the impact of the development and welfare schemes being implemented here will hit Gujarat, he stressed.

He said that the welfare schemes, including free electricity, being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR are suffocating the saffron party.

He disclosed that the formation of BRS was initiated due to the pressure of farmers and representatives of farmers associations who came to Telangana from all over India.