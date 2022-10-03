BJP scared of KCR's national party: Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy reiterated that TRS party will win the Munugodu bypoll with a huge majority by defeating BJP and Congress.

Speaking about the notification of Munugodu bypoll here on Monday, he said Modi and Amit Shah hurriedly got the bypoll notification issued after watching KCR's meeting on Sunday.

He said that the saffron leaders are upset with the announcement of the national party by CM KCR and added that Munugodu by-election notification was its indication.

The Minister said that even if Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah interfere, it is not possible to stop the victory of TRS.

The Minister stated that the people are ready to defeat the BJP which has betrayed them and putting a hole in their pockets by increasing the prices of essentials. Jagadish Reddy said that the people of the country are ready to strengthen the leadership of KCR who is giving a new development model in the country.

People have made up their mind to check the BJP's evil scheme of looting the public sector and selling the same to private companies.

The Minister said that it is not possible for anyone to defeat KCR who has earned a place in the hearts of the people.

He said that people of the country want to see the leadership of KCR.

The welfare schemes of Telangana are spreading all over the country and people are asking Modi to provide Telangana schemes to them. He informed that in the past, the BJP got the third place in Munugodu and added that Congress is their main rival in by-poll.