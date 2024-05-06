Live
BJP seeks EC intervention in Karimnagar LS segment
- Urged deployment of central forces to check ruling party misdeeds
- Submitted a memorandum to State CEO Vikas Raj for immediate intervention
Hyderabad: State BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy on Sunday sought the intervention of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to end the alleged acts of Congress leaders to entice voters and people's representatives of the local bodies by offering money in Karimnagar LS constituency.
In a representation to CEO Reddy urged immediate deployment of central forces in all areas and polling stations in the constituency. He said this was needed to check ‘illegal’ and ‘corrupt’ misdeeds for conducting free and fair polls. He highlighted that a Congress minister who allegedly amassed about Rs. 100 crore in various areas of the constituency is distributing money to voters. The minister is allegedly offering Rs. 1,000-2,000 to each voter. Also, the Congress leaders are aggressively attempting to sway local body representatives, like corporators in municipal divisions, ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches. Each is being allegedly offered Rs 20-30 lakh.
Besides, Reddy alleged that the Congress leaders were allegedly resorting to snatching phones of the Opposition leaders.