BJP slams AP, TS govt for Bhadrachalam floods

Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy slammed the attitude of Telangna and AP governments on Polavaram project issue and added that the people of the temple town Bhadrachalam are mostly affected by the project back water.

It was told many times in every meeting but the both governments did not show any interest in addressing the issue.

He said, the AP government has been increasing height of the project without consulting any of the neighbouring State governments.

He said, if the governments of the two States try to solve the issue it will be solve easily.

I opposed many times in the council meetings as the MLC on the Polvaram issue, but the TRS government failed to solve the issue so far," he said.

He said that he was not against the Polavaram project but due to the back water of the project the temple town is affected.

He appealed to both Chief Ministers of both States to conduct a meeting on the issues of Polvaram and save the temple town Bhadrachalam.