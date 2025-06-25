BJP slams Revanth govt over Cabinet ‘Talk Show’

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of reducing cabinet meetings to mere platforms for discussion and debate, without any concrete outcomes or implementation of critical public welfare initiatives.

BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson and Media in-charge N V Subash ridiculed the functioning of the Revanth Reddy-led cabinet, calling it “governance in name only” and “a cruel joke being played on the people of Telangana.”

“Cabinet meetings under this government have become mere headline management exercises, devoid of any seriousness or intent to govern,” said Subash. “The state is in the throes of an economic crisis, welfare schemes are in limbo, and development has come to a grinding halt. All we see are meetings and more meetings, but no meaningful action.”

Subash alleged that while the Congress government continues to make theatrical announcements, it has failed to implement its own electoral guarantees. “Forget new promises — the government is not even able to release pensions pending for four months or scholarships due to students. This is not just inefficiency; this is inhuman governance,” he said.

He noted that the cabinet’s inaction on conducting long-overdue local body elections was particularly disturbing, given that central funds earmarked for rural and urban development are lying unused due to lack of elected representatives in local bodies.

“The Centre has provided the necessary financial assistance, but it is the state government that is sleeping on it, denying people their right to basic civic amenities,” he added. He said that even the court has expressed its anguish in this regard.

While expressing support for the cabinet’s decision to submit previous BRS government decisions to the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission — which is probing irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project — Subash questioned why similar urgency is lacking when it comes to alleviating the day-to-day struggles of citizens.

“The government is happy to dig into the past and engage in blame games, but when it comes to current responsibilities, there is radio silence,” he said. “What stops them from announcing a schedule for local body elections? Why are pensioners and students being made to suffer?”

The BJP leader said the Congress government’s inability to even finalize a timeline for implementing poll promises — such as financial support to women, farmers, and the unemployed — shows that the administration has no fiscal plan and no political will. “Revanth Reddy came to power with tall promises and emotional appeals. Today, even his most loyal voters are disillusioned,” he said.

Subash reiterated BJP’s demand for immediate release of pending pensions and scholarships and a fixed roadmap for the implementation of all electoral guarantees made by the Congress party. He also demanded that the Election Commission be allowed to conduct local body elections without further delay.

“This government is wasting time and public money. If the Congress is incapable of governing, it should admit so instead of hiding behind cabinet theatrics,” he said.