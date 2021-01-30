BJP slams TRS government for 'stalling' works of Bibinagar AIIMS

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday slammed the State government for not providing the required documents, permissions and sanctions to All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

He alleged that the government was not cooperating with the AIIMS officials to complete the construction work of buildings. In a media statement, he said that the State government's attitude towards extending cooperation to complete the construction of the campus was highly deplorable.

He seriously warned that if the State government did not hand over all the sanctioned plans and other documents for continuation of works within a week, the BJP would take up a protest. He said that rasta roko and other protests would be held by the BJP workers to expose the insensitiveness of the government. Narayana Reddy said that it was shameful on the part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to handover the title deeds, sanctioned plans, structural stability certificates and designs of the existing buildings to AIIMS officials.

He said that the ownership rights of the land were not transferred from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS. Though several rounds of discussions have been held between NIMS and AIIMS, there was no result. He wondered how AIIMS would be able to proceed with the works of expansion if required documents were not provided