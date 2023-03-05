BJP stages protest for distribution of 2BHK houses

Nizamabad: BJP leaders and workers staged a dharna demanding distribution of double bedroom houses to the homeless in the district before April 1 here on Saturday. The BJP cadres staged protest under the leadership of Dhanapal Surya Narayana at Dharna Chowk. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also joined the protest. Speaking on this occasion, Dhanpal Suryanarayana said that the Modi government sanctioned double bedrooms under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao diverted the funds by changing the name of the scheme.





He said that it is the fault of the local MLA that he had not been able to provide a single double bedroom house to poor in Nizambad city for 9 years. He said if a BJP candidate wins the Assembly elections, 10,000 double bedrooms will be given to the poor in the district. Dhanpal Suryanarayana said that Nizambad MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta has become a care of address for corruption. He said that it is a shame that the family members of the MLA's relatives are struggling because of the fake passbook of land acquisition.



