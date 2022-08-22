BJP stalwarts flay KCR at Munugodu meeting

Munugodu/Hyderabad: BJP's main leaders including Union Minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy fired salvos at KCR family and autocratic rule and attacked TRS in their own style on Sunday.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy replying to CM KCR's allegations against the Center in Prajadevena Sabha, stated that the Center had given Rs 700 crore to address fluoride issue. He rubbished the CM KCR's false allegations on Center in the Munugodu meeting and explained that the Centre's aid given to the State with facts and figures.

Nizamabad MP Aravind in his speech stated that Munugodu bypoll will change the political scenario in the State and urged people to support Rajagopal Reddy to teach a befitting lesson to dictator CM KCR.

Dubbaka MLA Ragunadan Rao stated that there is no chance for Congress to return to the centre and added that people of Munugodu are not in a position to believe CM KCR's magic words and tricks.

Stating TRS lies will not work in Munugodu by-poll, he predicted fourth " R" is going to enter in the Assembly on behalf of BJP in the form of Rajgopal Reddy.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said that CM KCR became a sadist, whereas PM Modi got the affection of people in several countries.

He criticized Left parties for degrading politics and added that by poll is between KCR's ego and self esteem.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna added that it is right time to teach a befitting lesson to CM KCR and to realize the aspirations of Munugodu.