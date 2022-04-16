BJP steps up ante against CM, KTR on power to farm sector

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Friday mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and the State government for failing to provide adequate power to save the standing paddy crop which reached harvesting stage at several parts.

Addressing the media here BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman called IT Minister KTR, a prince in his restlessness, who wrote an open letter on the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"KTR could not digest the grand reception accorded to the yatra by people of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar), and tried to make baseless allegations, realising the growing popularity of the BJP and diminishing image of TRS, and people calling it a sinking boat."

He said the tremors of Praja Sangrama Yatra are being felt in Pragati Bhavan, as people no longer believe the false promises, and deception of the TRS and its chief. Laxman recalled that the CM had announced adopting Palamuru and sold dreams to deceive farmers and people to win elections.

"The growing anguish and anger of all sections of people are finding no boundaries as they are hitting roads staging protests, padayatra and organising rasta rokos. The State government has been claiming to provide a 24X7 free three-phase power supply to the agriculture sector, unlike any other State. Now farmers are organising protests in Miryalaguda and rasta roko in Siddipet as they are not provided adequate power, he said. There was no planning on purchasing power to meet the growing demand during the summer. And, common people are angry at the government for hiked power charges, he added.

Besides, rice millers formed a syndicate to procure paddy at below MSP price. Laxman asked how the State government was going to compensate the farmers who have not cultivated paddy on the advice of the CM. "Also, how it is going to compensate farmers who have sold their paddy at below MSP following earlier stand of the State government not to procure paddy.

State BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar said there are two kinds of ministers in the TRS government---those with no work and those of no use. He said both these minister have become hyperactive for the past one week not to work for the benefit of people, but to make baseless statements against the BJP and its second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra. Accusing the TRS of cheating people of Palamuru, he asked the CM and KTR why Jogulamba temple was not developed, and the 100-bed hospital and bus stand at Alampur were not constructed, as promised by KCR? He said the U-turn of the State government on paddy procurement exposes shortcomings in governance and malfunctioning of administration under the CM.

Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao demanded the government to release a white paper on the status of a free three-phase round-the-clock power supply to the agriculture sector. He alleged that except Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, the sector was provided only seven-nine hours of power, forcing farmers to take to streets and to stage protests before sub-stations.