BJP stoking tensions to disturb peace: Sharmila

Pebbair: YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila conducted a road show in Pebbair in Vanaparthi district on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering, she lashed out at BJP for playing communal politics with a view disturbing peace and harmony in the State. It wanted to polarize the society with an eye on the majority votes, she said.

Citing the controversial comments against the Prophet by MLA Raja Singh, she said a people's representative should abide by the Constitutional values and strive for the welfare of all sections and religions. She termed the BJP action against Singh as inadequate. She also pointed out that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay took made provocative statements in the past to incite religious hatred. She took serious exception to the threats of Raja Singh to bulldoze the houses of those who do not vote for the saffron party. He caused the Old City to erupt into a state of high tension and should be punished severely, she said, demanding that the Assembly Speaker should disqualify Raja Singh.

Sharmila recalled how the YSR government ensured communal amity in the State. He even gave Muslims 4 per cent reservation in jobs and education, whereas KCR was misleading the Muslims with 12 per cent reservation promise which was not fully kept. She also took a dig at the daughter of KCR, Kavitha, alleging her role in the Delhi liquor scam.