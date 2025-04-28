BJP tears Rahul’s charges to shreds

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana has strongly condemned Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his recent unfounded accusations made during the Bharat Summit held on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that opposition voices are being “trapped and isolated” under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In a sharp response, BJP State chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subhash stated that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of democratic values and indicate a failure to reflect on the Congress party’s own legacy in Parliament. “Why should you feel isolated? What prompted these feelings? Isn’t it time for you, your party, and your allies to introspect on your actions and your commitment to the nation’s best interests”, he asked.

Subhash reminded Rahul Gandhi of the responsible conduct of BJP leaders such as the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj, who, even while in opposition, upheld the dignity of Parliament and prioritised national interests.

He cited Vajpayee’s commendation of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as a testament to putting the nation’s interests above politics. Contrasting that mature leadership with today’s Congress approach, Subhash pointed out that Rahul Gandhi must consider why his party, despite participating in all-party meetings, continues to enable individuals like Robert Vadra, who recently made insensitive remarks following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“At a time when the nation is mourning the loss of 26 innocent lives, Vadra’s comments linking the tragedy to restrictions on street prayers are not only irresponsible but also reprehensible,” Subhash said.

The BJP leader further questioned the appropriateness of the state government hosting investment summits amid national grief following such a horrific terror attack. Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Congress is unable to “operate” due to an atmosphere of “fear, anger, and hatred” are merely attempts to divert attention from the Congress party’s own failures, Subhash asserted. “Rather than concocting narratives of victimhood, the Congress party must reflect on its declining credibility and its disconnection from the aspirations of New India,” he added.

The BJP strongly reiterated its commitment to dialogue, consensus-building, and safeguarding the democratic fabric of the nation while decisively acting against forces that threaten India’s unity and security.