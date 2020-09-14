BJP to celebrate NaMo's birthday as Seva Utsav

Hyderabad: The State BJP has announced an 11-day-long Seva Utsav programme to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



State party general secretaries Gujjula Premender Reddy and Bangaru Shruthi, during a media conference here on Sunday, said that it was decided to conduct the Seva Utsav in line with the vision of Modi, that political parties should not confine only for political activities and elections, but also should serve people as much as they can.

Following this, the Seva Utsav will be launched on September 14 in every mandal and division, and district headquarters. As part of the programme, the party leaders and cadre will conduct any one of the four identified programmes. They include distribution of artificial limbs to the physically-challenged, distribution of fruits and spectacles to the patients, plasma donation etc, for a minimum of 70 persons.

On September 15, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will take out a torch rally across the State. Marking the occasion of Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, coinciding with the Telangana Liberation Day, the party will hoist tricolour in every polling booth and the party offices in the State.

Besides, a virtual public meeting will be held, which will be addressed by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On September 19, the party will observe Swachh Bharat programme at 70 places, followed by organising blood donation camps by BJYM on September 20 and 21. A campaign against single use plastic will be observed on September 23.

Finally, on September 25, marking the occasion of the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the party will take up planting of a minimum of 10 saplings in every polling booth in the State, they added.