BJP to fly in party bigwigs for Nagarjuna sagar bypoll

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had shocked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi with its performance in Dubbaka bypoll and in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, has shifted its focus to Nagarjunasagar and planning to hold huge public meeting by February end by inviting its national leaders.

The party, which had gone aggressive after Dubbaka bypoll, is now targeting the Sagar constituency where it has little presence. However, the party leaders are hopeful of repeating Dubbaka and GHMC victory in the forthcoming bypoll to Sagar constituency.

While the party had already initiated the exercise to gain foothold in the district, it had also recently taken up protest on tribal issues, including tribal lands in Gurrampodu, which had led to a tense situation with police even lathi-charging the protestors. The tribals here make up 40 per cent of the electorate and are crucial in deciding the fate of candidates.

According to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, the party would soon have a huge public meeting, possibly by February end, in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. The party would be bringing in senior leaders, including Union Ministers from New Delhi to campaign, as it did for Dubbaka and GHMC polls.

Sanjay said that the party would win the Sagar bypoll along with two council seats going for polls in March, adding that all key leaders would campaign for the party candidates. Meanwhile, the party has decided to appoint one in-charge for every 50 voters who would be in constant touch with them and ensure they vote for the saffron party.