BJP to launch new outreach programme to bolster party

Hyderabad: BJP will launch a new outreach programme 'Har ghar tiranga' to strengthen the party across the country, said party's national vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia here on Saturday.

The purpose of this movement is to unite people of the country by asking them to fly the national flag on the terrace or balcony of each house as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. This programme would become a movement to unite people in the country, she said. This will also help them to reach out the 30 crore beneficiaries of various schemes launched by the Central government, the former Rajasthan chief minister said. The party leaders are slated to discuss two resolutions including economy and Garib Kalyan at the national executive meet, she said.

While the economies of other countries are down, the Indian economy is growing at a rate of 8.7 per cent, she added. Addressing a press conference at Novotel hotel the venue of BJP's National Executive Committee meeting, she said national president JP Nadda congratulated the party leaders on the victory of the party in the recently concluded bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and other States. The party attributed the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Garib Kalyan schemes of the government of India.

The saffron party has decided to strengthen the party at booth level. The booth-level workers are a major force at the ground level. About 200 active workers would be identified in every booth and Whatsapp groups would be created.

The party leaders would be meeting these workers through the Panna Pramukhs every week and fortnight to review what is happening at their booth level and necessary instructions for next level campaign would be taken up, she added.