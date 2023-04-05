BJP to launch state-wide agitation: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also the party in charge of Telangana, said on Wednesday that BJP would launch a state-wide campaign to seek the release of the state president from illegal police custody and would intensify its campaign against the CM KCR government was deeply involved in corrupt practices.

Chugh said people of the state were fed up with the KCR and his family's rule in Telangana. The time has come for him soon pack up and leave the government.

He said Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP (Lok Sabha) was arrested in a raid at his residence in Karimnagar.

Chugh said the arrest was a cowardly act of the police since the BJP has launched a campaign against the KCR government and its corruption. " KCR is in panic in the face of increasing unpopularity of his government and is now resorting to undemocratic and repressive measures to stifle the voice of the BJP", he said.