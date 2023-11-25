BJP top brass to address meetings, attend road shows

Hyderabad: The BJP juggernaut is all set to put its best foot forward in the last leg of the electioneering in full display of its election machinery on Saturday in Telangana.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will to hit the campaign scene on Saturday.

Modi will address two meetings at Kamareddy, where CM KCR is contesting, followed by Maheshwaram constituency.

Amit Shah, who has already addressed two meetings and participated in two roadshows on Friday, will address meetings in Kollapur, Munugode, Patancheru and Khairatabad segmenmts.

Nadda will address a meeting in Huzurnagar and participate in roadshows in Secunderabad and Musheerabad. Yogi Adityanath will not only address meetings, but also will speak at street-corner meetings in Sirpur, Vemulawada-Jagityal Road, Sanathnagar, Goshamahal constituencies. Besides, MP Manoj Tiwari is to attend ‘Hindi Bakthi Sangham’ programme at VNR Gardens,Uppal. According to sources, the party sees next three days as key to its campaign to bring a zing in its favour targeting to beat that of the BRS and Congress.