BJP top brass to focus on Telangana

Hyderabad: In a bid to ramp up its political activity till the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana none other than PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda will take part in the public meeting every month from February, this year.

BJP Parliamentary Board Member and MP Dr K Laxman said that a roadmap to free people of Telangana from the clutches of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been chalked out in the two-day State executive meetings held at Mahbubnagar.

"As the elections are not far away, it was decided to take on the anti-people, dictatorial, corrupt and dynastic politics of KCR," he said.



To defeat the father and son duo's political rhetoric, it was decided to hold public meetings and street corner meetings in 11,000 villages across the state from February 11 to 28.

Also, through the meetings, the party cadre will be explaining to people the funds released to the state from Kisan Samman Nidhi to Mudra Yojana, and funds released to the villages by the Centre in the past eight years.

Under Parliament, Pravas Yojana union ministers will be visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies to create awareness among the people on how Modi's government had allocated Rs 1.4 lakh crore for the development of road infrastructure, took up railway projects as well as modernizing Secunderabad railway station on international standards.

On January 27, PM will address through screen display in a minimum of five schools as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha in each assembly segment with Exam Warriors, students appearing for examinations to instill confidence in them. Similarly, in the first phase PM's Mann Ki Baat will be organised in 900 mandals across the state.

The rank and file of the party will take the activities to the polling booth level and then further down to the field level till March. Besides, the party will be agitating on the issues of farmers, teachers, employees, unemployed, SCs, STs and BCs.