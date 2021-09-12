BJP & TRS selling govt assets: CPI

Mulugu: Telangana was liberated from the clutches of Nizams only due to the Sayudha Rythanga Poratam (Telangana Peasants' Armed Struggle) led by the Communists, the Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking on the first day of week-long programmes, he refuted the claims of BJP that it was Vallabhbhai Patel who made Telangana liberation possible.

"While the whole nation enjoyed independence, the people in Telangana struggled under the despotic rule of Nizams," Rao said, recalling the stern resistance put up by Makhdoom Mohiuddin, Baddam Yella Reddy, Ravi Narayana Reddy and others.

The Nizam ruler was left with no choice but to surrender. Rao said that during the Telangana Movement, KCR as the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) demanded that the then Congress government celebrate Liberation Day officially on September 17.

However, after assuming power, KCR backtracked on his promise, he said. He demanded that the government include lessons about the Armed Rebellion in the school curriculum.

The CPI leader told the party cadres to enlighten the rural folk about the Armed Rebellion.

He found fault with the BJP-led Central and TRS-led State governments for selling off the government assets. Srinivas Rao appealed to people to unite to protect the public assets.

Jampala Ravinder, T Mallikarjun Rao, G Harikrishna, Muthyala Raju and K Muthaiah were among others present.