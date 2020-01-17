BJP trying to deceive people: B Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar appealed the voters of Choppandandi municipality to vote for the TRS for the development to take place further in the coming up days.



Along with Hyderabad Mayor B Ram Mohan and MLA S Ravi Shankar, Vinod Kumar on Friday participated in the election campaigning for the TRS candidates in various wards in Choppadandi municipality of Karimnagar district.

Speaking at a meeting organised at a private functional hall, Vinod Kumar said that the first-ever municipal polls in Choppadandi will decide the future of the constituency. The TRS government upgraded Choppadandi municipality to develop it in all sectors. The people should think wisely before casting their vote and make the TRS candidates to win the municipal elections with a bumper majority, he appealed.

Hyderabad Mayor B Ram Mohan said that as part of achieving Bangaru Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao upgraded Choppadandi into a municipality. By allotting special funds, Choppadandi municipality will be developed on par with other municipalities, he assured.

He alleged that BJP State president Laxman is doing wrong publicity about the ruling TRS on social media. BJP was claiming that they are sanctioning half of the amount for implementing Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes and KCR Kits. He questioned how a national party could sanction funds for the State government's schemes? 'The BJP is trying to deceive the people with false publicity. People should not believe its words.' Hyderabad Mayor B Ram Mohan asserted that no one can defeat the TRS in the State, which was proved whenever elections were conducted, he added.