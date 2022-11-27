BJP Underminingg Spirit Of Constitution: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The BJP government at the Centre is a great danger to the Indian constitution, said Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Saturday.

Marking the Constitution Day, the Minster paid tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. He accused BJP of destroying the constitution and killing democracy in 25 States in the country.

If people do not reject BJP, the situation in the north would repeat in Telangana. There was a need for everyone to work together to protect the Constitution of India. Dr Ambedkar collated the constitutions of different countries and wrote the constitution taking 2 years 11 months and 18 days, the Minister said.

He said that the Constitution was introduced in Parliament and approved in November 1949 after adding some changes. Since then, the country has become a universal, socialist, secular democratic and republican state. This Constitution came into force on 26th January 1950.

He said that the main purpose of the constitution was to ensure equal rights, duties and directives for all. Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, Challa Harishankar, Medi Mahesh, leaders and activists participated in this programme.