BJP urges KCR to reconsider government staff salary cut decision

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to reconsider the government's decision to impose a 50 per cent in the salaries of the State government employees, teachers and pensioners.

In a letter to the chief minister written on Tuesday, he said, "In the current troubled times the action might hit the morale and confidence of the employees working hard in implementing the preventive measures in containing the spread of the coronavirus."

Also, he expressed fears that this might be taken as an advantage by the private entities and traders to impose a cut on the salaries of their employees.

The Karimnagar MP said that as BJP state president he will extend his full support to the State government's measures in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

He reminded how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre has announced Rs 1.70 crore lakh package to address the woes of the poor and common man during the lockdown period.

He said it is the time to keep the confidence and morale of the employees, teachers and pensioners and took exception to take a decision to impose 50 per cent cut in the salaries without discussing without any prior consultations with the associations.

He asked the chief minister to reconsider the decision and said, "it is difficult even to think that the State economy of a rich state like Telangana could be so fragile, forcing the government to take such a decision."

He said that the State government employees are already facing a tough time on account of not getting their PRC and the decision would further pour water on the hopes and erode the confidence of employees and pensioners on the government, he cautioned.