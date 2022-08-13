BJP using nationalism as a tool to divide people: Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that the BJP is using nationalism as a tool to divide the people and make political gains.

Shabbir was speaking at the launch of the 75-km long 'Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra' at Gadi Kota in Domakonda mandal of Kamareddy district on Saturday. He said that the Congress party was organising 'Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra' with the theme 'Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani' to mark the 75 years of Independence and pay rich tributes to freedom fighters who struggled and even laid down their lives for India's freedom.

Shabbir said that the yatra aims at creating awareness among the people to reject hatred and promote unity among various sections of society. He said India could emerge as a strong nation only by adopting the Gandhian policy of peace and religious tolerance. He said that divisive politics would destroy the nation and it must be defeated at all levels.

He alleged that the BJP was now using nationalism, instead of communalism, as a tool to pursue the politics of hatred and division. "I'm proud to be associated with the Congress party which fought for the country's freedom. Thousands of Congress leaders laid down their lives spent years in prison and sacrificed everything to gain freedom for the country. On the other side, the BJP and none of the leaders they follow had played any role in the Independence struggle. But today, BJP is trying to politicise the 75 years of India's Independence and use nationalism as a tool for political gains," he alleged.

He said that the achievements of the Congress party and the contribution of its leaders in nation-building were innumerable. However, the BJP government is trying to undermine Pandit Nehru and other leaders by politicising 'nationalism'.

Shabbir said that the Congress party is all set to win the next elections and it would ensure the formation of a government of the poor people.