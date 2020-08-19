Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Tuesday welcomed State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's reprimand of KCR-led TRS government for its failure in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic in the State. In a statement on Tuesday, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the TRS government should feel ashamed of this development. At least, now, it should take necessary action to correct their course in dealing with Covid-19 situation in the state.



Rao said that there are innumerable deaths in almost all residential colonies and apartments across the GHMC area and in many districts due to Covid-19. However, there's no system of collection and reporting of data in the State. Dr Tamilisai being a doctor herself understood the criminal neglect of the TRS government since March 2020 in dealing with Covid-19, and has now publicly rebuked KCR government as a last resort.

Governor Dr Tamilisai has also openly stated that she has written and advised the state government several times earlier, regarding the need to provide the essential medical infrastructure to the people in the State and to minimise infection and treat the infected.

Against this backdrop, Rao said that BJP demands explanation from CM KCR on State Governor's rebuke for his dismal failure in managing Covid-19 crisis in the State. CM KCR should explain to people, how his government is so irresponsible, which is leading to many deaths across the state. The State Governor has finally belled the cat, he added.