BJP will change face of Telangana, says Nadda

Nizamabad (Telangana), :BJP national president J.P. Nadda has said that if voted to power, the BJP will change the face of Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting as part of BJP's election campaign here on Thursday, he said that his election is not just an opportunity to elect candidates but to change the face and destiny of Telangana.

He said BJP was fighting family rule in several states and it would also liberate Telangana from family rule of Chief Minister KCR. He alleged that under the KCR government corruption has become rampant in Telangana and the state has the highest inflation rate in the country.

Nadda said in the last 10 years only the family of KCR has benefited in Telangana. He alleged that KCR betrayed those who laid down their lives and made sacrifices for Telangana. The only work KCR has done is to promote his own family, he said.

Stating that when Telangana was formed it was the richest state, Nadda said in the last 10 years, KCR pushed the state into debts and brought development to a standstill. The BJP chief said that the public representatives were collecting 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme of the KCR government in Telangana.

He also alleged that KCR was indulging in appeasement politics by implementing four per cent religion-based reservation and promising to increase it to 12 per cent. He flayed the BRS government for making Urdu the second official language. The BJP president reiterated that the Kaleshwaram project is the ATM of KCR.

He alleged that the cost of the project was inflated from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore. Referring to sinking of some piers of a barrage of the project, he said if voted to power, BJP will conduct an inquiry and send the guilty behind bars.

He alleged that KCR government has turned Dharani portal into 'Harani' portal by snatching people's lands. Nadda said that funds under Central schemes are not being spent on ground by the 'corrupt' state government.

He claimed that during the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's ranking among global economies has improved to fifth. Under Gareeb Kalyan Yojna, 80 crore people are being provided free ration.