BJP will defeat Cong with people’s support: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday extended wishes on the eve of Telugu New Year to people to be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness, with good rains.

Addressing the media after participating in the traditional ‘PanchangaSravanam’ at the State party headquarters here, he urged people to bless the BJP to bring back PM Narendra Modi for the third time. He said Modi has already addressed four public meetings in Telangana and will hold more in the coming days. Reddy said the LS electioneering is warming up in Telangana; the party is at the forefront, while the Congress is still searching for candidates. He quipped that there is no need for the party to conspire to pull down the government in the State. ‘We will defeat the Congress in the State and at the Centre with support of people," adding, "Congress is irrelevant to the country; MP Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to become PM in his lifetime."

He commented that Telangana witnessed only a change of guard, but there is no change in looting of State. "The Congress and BRS have the same DNA. While the Congress serves the Nehru family, the BRS serves the KCR family." Similarly, while the BRS regime was riddled with sand, land and liquor scams, the corrupt Congress regime is using the State to collect Rahul Gandhi tax. The Congress has failed to deliver on its goals in Karnataka, like in Telangana, backstabbing people. The BJP will win 25 seats in Karnataka in the ensuing elections, he forecast.

Reddy stressed that Modi's leadership is needed for the country to strengthen the railways and defence, and to be free from corruption, terrorism and a better future. To make the country a developed one.

Earlier, he admitted former minister Anjaneyulu, ex-MLA Pandari, ZPTC Raju Rathod, former ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches from Nalgonda. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil joined the party. Reddy launched party poll canvassing vehicles.