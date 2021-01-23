BJP will fight for EWS quota in toto: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to implement the reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and PRC as promised.

He was addressing representatives of various community associations who felicitated him for his efforts to mount pressure on the State government to announce the EWS reservations in Telangana. He said TRS chief would be solely responsible for any loss caused to students from the EWS sections who had already lost several opportunities for the last two years on account of absence of the 10 per cent EWS quota in the State.

He said that several States had adopted the 10 per cent EWS reservations which were notified by the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The EWS reservations were made to provide succour to the poor among the forward communities. But, in Telangana, it was not implemented as the State government was looking at them from a political angle. This resulted in several candidates from Telangana losing their opportunities in the jobs announced by the Central government. BJP would not brook any delay in EWS quota delay, he warned the government.

He maintained that the EWS reservations would not come in the way of reservations to any other community and asked everyone to extend their cooperation for its implementation in Telangana.