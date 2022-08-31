BJP will provide 10% ST quota on day 1 if voted to power in TS: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the BJP government would announce 10 per cent reservations to tribals in the State on the first day of assuming office if it comes to power in Telangana.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has hoodwinked tribal people in the State by denying them their due reservation of 10 per cent by linking them to religion-based quota.

"It was against the very ideology of his party not to provide religion-based reservations was against the spirit of the Constitution, Dr BR Amedkar, but also, the apex court and high courts to refuse to grant religion-based reservations, he reminded. Giving details of funds for road development works in Ranga Reddy district, he said the party's agenda was development of Telangana, and fulfilling the aspirations of the martyrs in the struggle for the creation of a separate State. The party had not only joined the struggle, but its support for the Telangana Bill in Parliament also paved the way for the creation of the State, he added. However, contrary to aspirations, the State had gone into the hands of Kalawakuntla family rule, riddled with corruption.

"The Cabinet meetings take place only for namesake. Fifteen ministerial portfolios are in the hands of members of a single family. The decisions that decide the fate of the State and people are taken at the dining table of a family", he rued.

However, all sections of people in the State are fed up with the dynastic and corrupt governance of the CM's family. "We are neither against the Kalawakuntla family nor KCR personally; but, our fight is against an undemocratic dynastic rule and corrupt regime imposed upon people against their aspirations and Telangana martyrs.

There is a clear change in people that they want to keep their self-respect above the schemes dolled out by the CM and the government. There is a need for an exemplary fight against the current regime to fulfill the aspirations of people. And, it was possible only with the BJP".

He said the Central entities, like the Rural Electrification Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, have provided loans to the tune of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for projects in Telangana, like Kaleswara Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) anticipating accelerated development in Telangana. But, the regime, instead of aiming for development, misused funds for commissions, Reddy alleged.

He asserted that the BJP would provide a 100 per cent better, corruption-free, democratic, transparent government

if it comes to power in the State. Unlike CM KCR, the BJP CM would attend the secretariat every day, as much as like a teacher attends school, and will be closer to people, unlike KCR.

Reddy asked intellectuals, students and all sections of people to shun the CM's false propaganda. He pointed out that BJP has a leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who did not take a single day leave and works for development of the country. On the other, KCR pushed the State into darkness, he charged.