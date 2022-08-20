BJP will repeat Dubbaka, Huzurabad results in Munugodu: Kishan

Munugodu ( Nalgonda ): Union Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the TRS party and CM KCR, who have been continuing the dictatorial administration for the past eight years, will surely fail in the upcoming Munugode bypoll.

Kishan along with BJP leaders G Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA Eatala Rajender and former Munugodu MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy inspected the arrangements of Amith Shah's public meeting in Munugodu to be held on Sunday.

Later speaking to media persons, he said that Amith Shah's public meeting was decided on the day Rajagopal Reddy decided to join the BJP. CM KCR who shivered with Rajgopal's resignation, conducted the public meeting one day before the BJP meeting and added that KCR's meeting has no-meaning.

He said that the CM KCR's visit to Munugoda was only because of Rajagopal Reddy's resignation.

He exuded confidence that overcoming all conspiracies, Rajagopal Reddy will win in the Munugodu bypoll just like the BJP candidates won in the last Huzurabad and Dubbaka byelections.

He said that BJP is not afraid even if entire KCR family sits in Munugodu. People are ready to end the anarchy and corruption of the TRS government, he added.

He mocked that KCR never visited other areas except the three constituencies of the State, and has been developing the constituencies where by-elections are held.

Road repairs, new pensions and formation of Ghattuppal mandal are few examples of the impact of the by-election in Munugodu, he added.

Kishan Reddy demanded the State government to provide pending three acres of land to Dalits, two bedroom houses the poor, a job to every household and irrigation water to assured 1 lakh acres in each constituency. He alleged that KCR's family is spending public money during elections.

He urged people to make Amith Shah's public meeting in Munugode a grand success. Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that the anarchic and undemocratic rule has been continuing in the State of Telangana, which was achieved with the sacrifice of many lives. It is the right time to overthrow the dictatorial rule and to establish a democratic government in the State and added that it will be possible only with the BJP.

He justified his joining the BJP which is playing a key role in the progress of the country. He accused CM KCR for not taking into account the constructive criticism of Opposition parties MLAs.

He reiterated that he quit MLA post for the development of Munugodu as funds were not coming o develop the constituency in past three and half years. He said that with his resignation, development works in Munugodu constituency has started.

BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Gangidi Manohar Reddy, Donuri Veera Reddy and others took part in the press meet.