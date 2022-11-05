BJP writ seeks CBI/ SIT probe into 'poaching' of TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the writ petition filed by State BJP general secretary Premender Reddy seeking a CBI/SIT inquiry into the alleged TRS MLAs poaching case.

The bench directed the petitioner to convince the court that he has locus standi to file the writ at the first instance.

The judge queried J Ramchander Rao, Additional Advocate-General that "if I am convinced, at the first instance, that the petitioner has locus standi to file this writ petition, then I will go into other details of the case". Till such time, the judge deferred the investigation into the case registered in Moinabad police stastion.

Rao pleaded before the judge to permit the Cyberabad police to go ahead with the investigation, irrespective of adjournment of the petition, which request was turned down.

He told the court that the videos and audio tapes ascertained from electronic gadgets at Moinabad farm house were submitted to the registry of the court, but it did not accept. Rao requested the court to direct the registry to accept the pen drive containing the videos and audios. The judge directed J Prabhakar Rao, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner to satisfy the court that he has locus standi to file the writ.

The counsel requested the bench to grant him some time to file a reply to the voluminous counter filed by the State. The judge asked the counsel as to whether a political party (BJP) can file a writ seeking a CBI probe. The counsel replied that the allegations by complainant Rohit Reddy, TRS Tandu MLA, are against the BJP. Hence, the party general secretary has filed the petition.

Sharat, advocate representing journalist Teenmaar Mallanma sought permission of the court to implead in the petition. In a vociferous tone Sharat said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a press conference on Thursday released the videos and audios of the farm house episode to the media, knowing well that the matter is seized of by the constitutional court.

"The CM is on record… it has got national ramifications, averred Sharat.

Another senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao sought permission to implead Rohit Reddy and prayed the court not to defer investigation till Monday. Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the petition to November 7 for further hearing.

The court tagged the petition filed by Chitralekha, wife of Nandu Kumar, one of the three accused, who tried to poach the MLAs and the implead petition filed by journalist Sivaprasad to the main writ.

A fresh writ was filed on Friday in the HC by Ramchandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and D P S KV M Simhayaji, who allegedly tried to poach the MLAs into BJP in the farm house on October 26. This petition will also be heard by Justice Vijaysen Reddy along with the above writ. The hearing was adjourned to November 7.

HC takes up writ on encroachments in Siddiambar Bazar & Mahabubganj

The GHMC Commissioner D Lokesh Kumar on Friday appeared before the division bench of the Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy. He informed the court that the GHMC is taking all steps to remove the rampant unauthorised and illegal encroachment of roads and pavements in the busy Siddiambar Bazar and Mahabubgunj.

Kumar also said the GHMC, in coordination with the police, is taking all steps to ensure that no trader dumps material on roads and pavements creating hurdle to commuters, buyers and the public. He placed photographs buttressing the efforts put in by the GHMC and the police in removing the encroachments. Any trader who does not adhere to the GHMC instructions and dumps material on pavements will be booked, the commissioner told the bench.

CJ Bhuyan, after hearing the commissioner, asked him to erect visible sign boards in Siddiambar Bazar and Mahabubgunj displaying clearly that all traders who ignore court orders and dump material on pavements and roads, will be slapped with hefty fines. The appearance of the GHMC commissioner dispensed with by the court.

The bench adjourned the suo motu writ petition to December 9, directing the GHMC commissioner to file a fresh status report on the steps taken on the issue. Kumar appeared before the court in a contempt case of 2016 in the taken up writ petition. Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 9.

Amicus Curiae told to file latest status report on facilities in Koti Govt Maternity Hospital

The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Friday heard the taken up public interest litigation, published in a Telugu daily, alleging that the Government Maternity Hospital, Koti, which is visited by hundreds of people daily and those who undergo treatment, fails to provide minimum facilities and accommodation to pregnant women who come for delivery.

Earlier, the court appointed K Kiran Mayee as Amicus Curiae to visit the hospital and submit a report.

The bench opined that the report submitted is disturbing and therefore the counter-affidavits filed in the case are nothing but an eyewash.

The bench also directed the Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, to file the affidavit in response to the report.

On Friday, the bench after reading the report submitted by the department, again directed Kiran Mayee to inspect the hospital and submit the latest report. The court appreciated her efforts to visit the hospital and prepare the report. Hearing in the case was adjourned to December16.