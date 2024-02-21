BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ begins in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy, along with BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna, initiated the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Krishna village in Maktal constituency of Narayanpet district on Tuesday. The yatra commenced with special prayers to the statue of River Goddess Krishnamma.

Amidst Vedic chants and garlands adorning the statue of River Goddess Krishna, Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders paid homage and performed rituals. Former MP Jithender Reddy and a multitude of BJP activists joined the yatra, lending their support to the party’s mission. Prior to embarking on the yatra, the BJP leaders visited the Krishna Gaushala.

The three-day bus journey is set to traverse seven Assembly constituencies within the Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, galvanising support for the BJP’s electoral aspirations.

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala who attended the Yatra from Delhi, drew parallels to the Mahabharata, likening the yatra to Shree Krishna’s victorious rath yatra. He expressed confidence that under Kishan Reddy’s leadership, the Yatra would pave the way for BJP triumph in the upcoming parliamentary battle in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy lambasted the opposition, particularly targeting the Congress and the BRS., accusing them of perpetuating familial politics and making empty promises to the electorate. He pledged to alleviate the plight of the people once the BJP assumes power.