Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool town SI Govardhan conducted lightning raids on a chicken betting base near Sandubhatla village on the outskirts of Nagar Kurnool mandal, 11 people were arrested who were playing chicken betting, two betting chickens, six bikes, 13100 cash, 8 cell phones were seized from them and a case was registered.

Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan said that they are investigating. Speaking on the occasion, SI Govardhan warned that strict action should be taken against those who indulge in such unsocial activities.