BLN Reddy Seeks Extension from ED in Formula-E Case Probe

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Chief BLN Reddy did not appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing investigation into the Formula-E case. Instead, Reddy sent an email to the ED Joint Director requesting additional time to attend the inquiry.

In his communication, Reddy cited personal reasons for his inability to appear on the scheduled date and sought an extension. The ED officials reportedly responded positively to his request, assuring that he would be summoned for questioning at a later date.

The ED is probing allegations of financial irregularities and potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the organization of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad. The case involves alleged misappropriation of HMDA funds transferred to a foreign company.

Reddy’s absence has drawn attention as the ED continues its investigation into the high-profile case, summoning other officials and key individuals in the coming days.