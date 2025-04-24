Live
Telangana police top India Justice Report 2025 rankings
Telangana has earned national recognition as its police department secured the number one position in the India Justice Report 2025. Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Minister Mr Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy congratulated the police force for this notable accomplishment.
State Chief Secretary Ms Shanti Kumari, Director General of Police Mr Jitender, and Intelligence Chief Mr Shivadhar Reddy met the Chief Minister at the Command and Control Centre. They presented a detailed overview of the report’s findings and explained the factors that contributed to Telangana’s top ranking.
