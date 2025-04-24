Telangana leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack on tourists

Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attacks on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he held a meeting with key members of his cabinet to condemn the violence.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Damodar Rajanarasimha, Mr Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mr Jupally Krishna Rao, Ms Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and Mr Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, attended the meeting. They were joined by several MPs, MLC Mr Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other public representatives.

The leaders observed a two-minute silence to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack and offered prayers for their souls to rest in peace.