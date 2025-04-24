Live
- Hyderabad Swelters as Telangana Heatwave Peaks at 45.4°C
- India achieves breakthrough in gene therapy for haemophilia: Minister
- 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak on life behind the camera: Not as easy as it looks
- If villages are strong, India will develop faster: PM Modi on launching Rs 13,480-crore projects in Bihar
- Zomato denies reports about food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan's resignation
- Terrorism embedded in Pakistan's DNA, will end with its disintegration: K'taka BJP
- Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru Lead I&L Leasing in Q1 2025
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Brings Advanced Chat Privacy for Safer Group Conversations
- Adani Energy Solutions posts 103 pc PAT growth at Rs 2,427 cr in FY25, ends Q4 on record high
- India’s ethanol drive boosts farmers' income, saves Rs 1.26 lakh cr in forex: Hardeep Puri
Telangana leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack on tourists
Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attacks on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.
Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attacks on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he held a meeting with key members of his cabinet to condemn the violence.
Deputy Chief Minister Mr Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Damodar Rajanarasimha, Mr Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mr Jupally Krishna Rao, Ms Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and Mr Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, attended the meeting. They were joined by several MPs, MLC Mr Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other public representatives.
The leaders observed a two-minute silence to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the attack and offered prayers for their souls to rest in peace.