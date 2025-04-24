Live
Report Alleges Mossad Targeted Sam Pitroda’s Servers Over Suspected Political Links
The Adani report led to billions in market losses and intense scrutiny of the group’s finances.
Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is said to have secretly hacked the home servers of Sam Pitroda, head of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) and a close advisor to Rahul Gandhi. This information was reported by Sputnik India, citing unnamed sources.
The alleged goal of the operation was to uncover evidence linking the Indian opposition to Hindenburg Research, the firm that released a controversial report in 2023, severely damaging Gautam Adani’s business empire.
Mossad reportedly discovered encrypted chatrooms and undisclosed communication channels, suggesting links between Rahul Gandhi and the Hindenburg Research team. The aim, according to sources, was to harm both Adani and Prime Minister Modi.
These claims have not been independently verified, and no official comments have been made by the Israeli government, Mossad, Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi, or the Indian National Congress.
In January 2023, Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation, accounting fraud, using offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices, and holding excessive debt. The Adani Group denied these allegations, calling the report "malicious" and "baseless."