Block-Level Sports Meet Organized in Nagarkurnool

A Block-Level Sports Meet was conducted at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra and Mera Yuva Bharat.

Nagar Kurnool : A Block-Level Sports Meet was conducted at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra and Mera Yuva Bharat. Various sports competitions were held for students under the guidance of Nehru Yuva Kendra.

College students enthusiastically participated in events such as Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Running, and Shot Put. Separate competitions were organized for boys and girls in their respective categories under the supervision of Nehru Yuva Kendra members and college faculty.

After the competitions, prizes were awarded to the winners in first and second positions. The event saw the participation of Nehru Yuva Kendra District Coordinator S. Rajender Goud, College Principal M. Anjayya, along with other faculty members and non-teaching staff.






