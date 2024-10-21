Blue Bells’ students host educational exhibit

Karimnagar: A student-led conference was organized on Sunday as part of the LEAD curriculum at Blue Bells School, Hanuman Nagar, Karimnagar district. Over 400 students from UKG to 5th Grade prepared various working models and charts. Around 70 models were displayed from each class. Additionally, 15 teachers teaching UKG to 5th Grade demonstrated model lessons to parents. Students explained the benefits of consuming healthy food and the disadvantages of consuming junk food, along with the health issues it can cause.

In mathematics, they demonstrated addition, subtraction, and problem-solving techniques using simple tools. In science, students created models of human body parts and explained their functions, including the respiratory, circulatory, and digestive systems. They also crafted models of everyday environments like hospitals, police stations, bus stands, railway stations, and parks, explaining them to the parents. The teachers demonstrated how they use various models in their daily classroom teaching in a micro-teaching format for the parents.

The principal of the school, Jang Sunitha Manohar Reddy, explained that creating such working models helps students enhance their creativity and understand the concepts better. She emphasized that learning by doing leaves a longer-lasting impression compared to just listening, and it increases students’ awareness of their surroundings.

Parents were delighted to see how well their children explained the models. They shared their thoughts, expressing that such events help develop children’s skills and creativity, which would help them excel in their studies.

The event was graced by special guests including K Ashok Reddy (Quality Coordinator), CH Jaipal Reddy (District Science Officer), KS Ananta Chari (Science Resource Person & Retired Gazetted Headmaster), B Surender Reddy, and K Sudhakar Reddy.