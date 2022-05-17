Bodhan: Farmers protest at rice mill for payment of dues

Bodhan: Alleging nonpayment of dues for six years, farmers staged protest at the rice mill at Bodhan on Monday. Farmers led by Venkateswara Rao and Reddy Raju staged a sit-in in front of Bala Ganpati Agro Industry at Bodhan.

The protesting farmers alleged that the trader Rambabu has been buying paddy from them but not paying the dues of Rs 8 crore.

The farmers warned that the rice mill should not be opened till the money is paid to the farmers. Farmers are angry the owner of Bodhan Balaganapathi Rice Mill is causing serious problems to the farmers by not paying their dues.

The farmers alleged that Rambabu, the owner of Balaganapathi, had leased the rice mill to others and was on the pretext that he was in other country and not coming to the rice mill.

The protesting farmers demanded that government officials intervene and do justice to them.