Bodhan: Gram panchayat workers demand Rs 8,500 salary

Gram panchayat workers staging a protest in front of Bodhan MPDO office on Wednesday
CITU State council member and district vice-president Echala Gangadhar demanded salary of Rs 8,500 per month for gram panchayat (GP) workers.

Bodhan: CITU State council member and district vice-president Echala Gangadhar demanded salary of Rs 8,500 per month for gram panchayat (GP) workers.

Gram panchayat workers on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of Bodhan MPDO office protesting allotment of additional responsibilities of school sanitation works

to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangadhar stated the State government should immediately withdraw the new GO No. 25 26, which is increasing workload of gram panchayat workers. He alleged that the workers were forced to clean toilets in public schools.

