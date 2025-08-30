Bommalala Sri Yadagirikshetra Mahatyam’ Released at Yadadri in Grand Ceremony

Khammam: The release of the book ‘Bommalala Sri Yadagirikshetra Mahatyam’, authored by renowned Ramayana Parayana scholar of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam, STG Antharvedi Krishnamacharyulu, was held in a grand and spiritual setting at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.

The publication was formally unveiled by Shailaja Ramaiyya, Principal Secretary to the Endowments Department, in the presence of several prominent dignitaries.

Participating in the event were N. Venkata Rao, Executive Officer of Yadadri Temple and Commissioner of the Endowments Department, Hanumantha Rao, District Collector of Bhuvanagiri, and the temple’s chief priests.

The book, which highlights the spiritual significance of the Yadagirigutta temple through traditional illustrations, was widely appreciated by all attendees. The efforts of the author Krishnamacharyulu, as well as the illustrator N. Venkata Ramana, received special praise for their devotion and contribution to temple literature and heritage preservation.

The event concluded with blessings from the temple priests and chants echoing through the sacred premises, marking a culturally enriching occasion for devotees and scholars alike.