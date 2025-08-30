Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
Bommalala Sri Yadagirikshetra Mahatyam’ Released at Yadadri in Grand Ceremony
Khammam: The release of the book ‘Bommalala Sri Yadagirikshetra Mahatyam’, authored by renowned Ramayana Parayana scholar of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam,...
Khammam: The release of the book ‘Bommalala Sri Yadagirikshetra Mahatyam’, authored by renowned Ramayana Parayana scholar of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam, STG Antharvedi Krishnamacharyulu, was held in a grand and spiritual setting at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.
The publication was formally unveiled by Shailaja Ramaiyya, Principal Secretary to the Endowments Department, in the presence of several prominent dignitaries.
Participating in the event were N. Venkata Rao, Executive Officer of Yadadri Temple and Commissioner of the Endowments Department, Hanumantha Rao, District Collector of Bhuvanagiri, and the temple’s chief priests.
The book, which highlights the spiritual significance of the Yadagirigutta temple through traditional illustrations, was widely appreciated by all attendees. The efforts of the author Krishnamacharyulu, as well as the illustrator N. Venkata Ramana, received special praise for their devotion and contribution to temple literature and heritage preservation.
The event concluded with blessings from the temple priests and chants echoing through the sacred premises, marking a culturally enriching occasion for devotees and scholars alike.