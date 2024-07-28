Bonalu Fervour Begins in Hyderabad amidst huge crowd of devotees

Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as the grand celebration of the Bonalu Festival unfolds in the city. The Lal Darwaja Shree Simhavahini Ammavari Bonala Mahotsava kicked off at Old City on Sunday, drawing a large crowd of devoted worshippers eager to pay their respects to the Goddess.

This year marks the 116th anniversary of the Lal Darwaza festival, with devotees traveling from across Telangana and neighbouring states to offer prayers to the Goddess. The temple's surrounding area has become increasingly crowded as the influx of visitors continues.



To ensure the smooth execution of the Bonalu celebrations, the state police have implemented extensive arrangements. The festival begins with the Ammavari Shanti Kalyanam on the first day, followed by a grand Ghata procession featuring Rangam Bhavishyavani and traditional Potaraju performances on the second day. More than 500 police personnel, supported by surveillance from CCTV cameras, are deployed around the temple to maintain order. Five queue lines have been established at the temple for devotees, including two separate lines specifically for women bringing bonas.



In a gesture of reverence, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and his wife will present silk clothes to the Goddess on behalf of the state government. Additionally, special arrangements have been made for the Bonala fair at 23 prominent temples throughout the old city.



In a related announcement, liquor shops across certain areas of Hyderabad will remain closed for 24 hours in observance of the festival. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has issued a stern warning against any violations, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against those attempting to sell liquor illegally during this sacred occasion.

